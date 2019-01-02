NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

First high-resolution images of snowman-shaped Ultima Thule released by Nasa

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 08:42 PM

The first high-resolution images of a 21-mile tall snowman-shaped object that lies one billion miles beyond Pluto have been released by Nasa.

The photographs of Ultima Thule, captured by the New Horizon spacecraft, were revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

The dark object is formed of two spheres which have combined to form one celestial object.

Alan Stern, principal investigator for New Horizons, said: “It is only really the size of something like Washington DC and it is about as reflective as garden variety dirt.

“It’s a snowman if it’s anything at all.

“I don’t think we have stressed enough, so I really want to say, what this spacecraft and this team accomplished is unprecedented.

“We were basically chasing it down in the dark at 32,000 mph.”

The images released so far are “just the tip of the iceberg”, he said, adding only 1% of data stored on the spacecraft has currently been received by scientists.

It will take nearly two years for New Horizons to beam back all of its observations of Ultima Thule.

Among the images the scientists are hoping to receive are “higher resolution views” and pictures taken when the sun is at a better angle for viewing Ultima Thule.

However the photos that have already been sent back have revealed some of its properties.

Carly Howett, New Horizons co-investigator, said: “We can definitively say that Ultima Thule is red.”

Ultima Thule is the first destination to be reached that was not even known until after the spacecraft’s launch.

New Horizons rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2006.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Alan SternCarly HowettNasaNew HorizonsUltima Thule

Related Articles

Earth artwork lets visitors enjoy astronauts’ view from space

Nasa spacecraft hurtles towards tiny, icy world a billion miles beyond Pluto

2018’s notable moments in space exploration

Russian law enforcement investigates space station hole

More in this Section

MPs demand answers after Brits forced into marriages abroad charged for rescue

Boy, 14, faces crash murder charge after egg-throwing sparks car chase in the US

‘Team effort’ helped police sergeant tackle Manchester Victoria knifeman

Protests in India as women enter Hindu temple


Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian ‘expecting fourth child’: Things you just don’t worry about with baby number 4

As Ariana Grande vows to take a dating break – these are the benefits of doing the same, according to an expert

Dry January: a convenient distraction for the alcohol industry

Jennifer Lopez discovers her ‘limitless power’ – here’s how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »