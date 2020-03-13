First coronavirus death confirmed in Scotland as cases rise to 85

The first death of a coronavirus patient has been confirmed in Scotland, as the pandemic saw all football matches postponed and other events called off.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said she was “saddened to report” a patient being treated for Covid-19 had died.

She said the patient, who was being treated by NHS Lothian, was an older person with pre-existing medical conditions.

It came as the number of cases in Scotland increased to 85.

Dr Calderwood said: “I am saddened to report that a patient in Scotland who has tested positive for coronavirus has died in hospital. I offer my deepest sympathy to their friends and family at this difficult time.

“The patient, who was being treated by Lothian health board, was an older person who had underlying health conditions. No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”

Confirmation of the first death in Scotland came after the SPFL announced the postponement of all fixtures from Friday, with this Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox among those affected.

In addition, the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game in Cardiff on Saturday has been postponed, while the Aye Write literary festival in Glasgow this month has been cancelled along with Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee – which was due to take place in May.