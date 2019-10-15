News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘First baby could be born in space within 12 years’

‘First baby could be born in space within 12 years’
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:53 AM

The first baby could be born in space within the next 12 years, an expert has said.

Dr Egbert Edelbroek, founder and chief executive of SpaceBorn United, said the company is designing missions where pregnant women can give birth in orbit.

The aim is not currently for the whole pregnancy to take place in space, but instead a 24- to 36-hour mission for the labour.

Speaking at the first Space and Science Congress of Asgardia the Space Nation in Darmstadt, Germany, Dr Edelbroek said he thought this would happen by 2031.

“This is only possible, for now, in Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), and it is only possible thanks to a very thorough selection procedure,” he said.

The congress heard some of the requirements for participant expectant mothers, and medical staff.

These would include having experience of two flawless previous deliveries, and a high natural radiation resistance.

I believe that this is possible at a lower risk level than an average Western-style delivery on Earth

Dr Edelbroek said: “You can induce the labour process like they do in IVF clinics on a daily basis.

“Planning is, of course, an issue – it is hard to plan a natural process like this if there is something wrong with the weather, or a delay with the launch.

“We could never work with just one pregnant woman.

“We would have maybe 30 participants and they could step out at any moment.

“But the experts that we work with, they believe, and I believe, that this is possible at a lower risk level than an average Western-style delivery on Earth.

“That would be the only way to make this possible.”

He added that, while he thought this was possible, he was not planning for it, with the company’s work focusing on embryo development and conception in space.

SpaceBorn Utd researches conditions for human reproduction in space, and is focused on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

Asked about the 12-year estimate, Dr Edelbroek said it would depend on funding and developments in the space tourism sector.

“If that sector is going to accelerate in the way it’s doing right now, there will be markets for very wealthy people who aren’t prepared to do three months’ military training, happy to go as they are,” he said.

“And there will be spacecraft that are very comfortable for those people.

“It depends on the risk you are willing to take.”

READ MORE

Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’

More on this topic

Cosmonaut who performed first spacewalk dies aged 85Cosmonaut who performed first spacewalk dies aged 85

Astronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black holeAstronomers reveal violent flaring at centre of black hole

Discovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of JupiterDiscovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter

Astronauts take spacewalk to replace old batteriesAstronauts take spacewalk to replace old batteries

AsgardiaSpaceSpaceBorn UnitedTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’

Independent Scotland could be an investment magnet, Nicola Sturgeon to sayIndependent Scotland could be an investment magnet, Nicola Sturgeon to say

Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatistsProtests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »