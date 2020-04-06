News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Firefighters work to contain forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear site

Firefighters work to contain forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear site
By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 09:08 AM

Ukrainian firefighters worked overnight trying to put out two forest blazes in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station.

The area was evacuated because of radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion at the plant.

Ukraine’s emergencies service said one of the fires, covering about five hectares, had been localised.

It said the other fire was about 20 hectares.

The head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, earlier said the fires had spread to about 100 hectares.

Mr Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.

A Geiger counter shows anincreased radiation level (Yaroslav Yemelianenko/AP)
A Geiger counter shows anincreased radiation level (Yaroslav Yemelianenko/AP)

But the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital of Kyiv, about 60 miles south, were within norms.

The fires were within the 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl exclusion zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.

The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

READ MORE

Taliban claim peace deal with US in Afghanistan is being violated

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Praise and thanks deserved for Adi RocheIrish Examiner View: Praise and thanks deserved for Adi Roche

Irish-funded doctors in Ukraine preforming heart surgery on sick childrenIrish-funded doctors in Ukraine preforming heart surgery on sick children

Kevin Barry in Chernobyl: ‘Misha is an example of what happens when a country is on its knees’Kevin Barry in Chernobyl: ‘Misha is an example of what happens when a country is on its knees’

Chernobyl shows man at his best and ghoulish worstChernobyl shows man at his best and ghoulish worst

ChernobylUkraineTOPIC: Chernobyl

More in this Section

Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies aged 86Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies aged 86

Grocery workers get recognition for vital work and risks they face during crisisGrocery workers get recognition for vital work and risks they face during crisis

Taliban claim peace deal with US in Afghanistan is being violatedTaliban claim peace deal with US in Afghanistan is being violated

Boris Johnson spends night in hospital as he battles coronavirusBoris Johnson spends night in hospital as he battles coronavirus


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks ahead at the best things to watch this weekFive TV shows for the week ahead

Frank O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s bookshop O’Connell St., Limerick. Main picture: Emma Jervis/ Press 22We Sell Books: O’Mahony’s Booksellers a long tradition in the books business

It’s a question Irish man Dylan Haskins is doing to best answer in his role with BBC Sounds. He also tells Eoghan O’Sullivan about Second Captains’ upcoming look at disgraced swim coach George GibneyWhat makes a good podcast?

The name ‘Dracula’, it’s sometimes claimed, comes from the Irish ‘droch fhola’, or ‘evil blood’. The cognoscenti, however, say its origin is ‘drac’ — ‘dragon’ in old Romanian.Richard Collins: Vampire bats don’t deserve the bad reputation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »