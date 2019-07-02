News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Firefighters to go ‘on the attack’ to tackle large wildfire in Germany

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 10:32 AM

Firefighters, soldiers and civil defence personnel are battling a large wildfire at an area used for military exercises in northern Germany after weeks of dry weather.

The blaze in Luebtheen, about 170 kilometres (106 miles) north west of Berlin, is the biggest in the history of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state, officials said.

Smoke rises as a forest fire rages near the village of Hohen Woos (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)
Smoke rises as a forest fire rages near the village of Hohen Woos (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Stefan Sternberg, who heads the district administration, said some 600 hectares (1,483 acres) of forest and brush are affected.

Mr Sternberg said firefighters managed to contain the fire overnight and are now planning to go “on the attack”.

Water is being diverted from the Elbe river and the military has deployed helicopters to tackle the blaze.

A forest fire rages near Loosen (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP)
A forest fire rages near Loosen (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP)

Germany has seen little rain lately during a Europe-wide heatwave.

Authorities said the wildfire risk is strongest in the north east.

READ MORE

Monsoon rains cause walls to collapse killing 27 people in India

- Press Association

More on this topic

Benitez eager to get going after taking job two days after leaving Newcastle

Taxi app mytaxi rebrands to FREE NOW from today

Mark Cavendish misses out on selection for Tour de France

Robert Snodgrass signs West Ham contract extension

GermanyWildfire

More in this Section

Iran says it has broken limit on low-enriched uranium stockpile

Freak hailstorm leaves Mexican city under two metres of ice

Hong Kong protesters take over legislative chamber on handover anniversary

Talks on EU’s next leaders shelved until Tuesday after marathon session


Lifestyle

Chimac: A tasty inexpensive Korea-inspired fried chicken joint

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »