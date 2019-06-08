News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters tackling blaze at former university campus in Glasgow

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 07:24 PM

A large fire has broken out at a derelict university building in Glasgow which is being turned into a luxury housing development.

Firefighters are on scene at the Jordanhill Campus in the west of the city as smoke billowed from the former Strathclyde University building.

The fire was reported shortly before 4pm and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.57pm on Saturday 8 June to reports of a fire in a derelict building in Glasgow.

“Operation control mobilised four fire engines and the crews were met by a well-developed fire.

“Firefighters currently remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire.”

Councillor Michael Cullen tweeted: “Beware large fire in Old Jordanhill college everyone please be careful and ensure our emergency services have access to deal with this ongoing incident!”

The burning building – which has been empty since 2012 – was in the process of being redeveloped into more than 400 flats of up to five bedrooms, and costing between £246,500 and £625,000.

- Press Association

