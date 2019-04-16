Firefighters share video and images of their battle with Notre Dame inferno

The Pompiers de Paris, the fire brigade that battled through the night to bring the blaze at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral under control, have been hailed as heroes after limiting the damage and keeping much of the structure of the Gothic masterpiece intact.

#intervention Retour en images sur le feu à #NotreDame de Paris qui a mobilisé près de 400 pompiers. pic.twitter.com/O9ELwENcoY— Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) April 16, 2019

Here they share some images from their efforts to save the landmark from total destruction as they prevented the building from being totally consumed and, in doing so, wrote their own page in the 850-year-old gem’s still unfolding history.

READ MORE How the Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolded

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

READ MORE How Notre Dame’s age and design fuelled flames and foiled firefighters

- Press Association