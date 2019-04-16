NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Firefighters share video and images of their battle with Notre Dame inferno

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 11:35 AM

The Pompiers de Paris, the fire brigade that battled through the night to bring the blaze at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral under control, have been hailed as heroes after limiting the damage and keeping much of the structure of the Gothic masterpiece intact.

Here they share some images from their efforts to save the landmark from total destruction as they prevented the building from being totally consumed and, in doing so, wrote their own page in the 850-year-old gem’s still unfolding history.

READ MORE

How the Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolded

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

(Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA)

READ MORE

How Notre Dame’s age and design fuelled flames and foiled firefighters

- Press Association

More on this topic

Update: 'All security measures were respected,' says one of five firms working on Notre Dame renovations

Francois-Henri Pinault – the fashion mogul who has pledged €100m for Notre Dame's restoration

How the Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolded

Parisians gather to mourn catastrophic damage to cathedral

KEYWORDS

GalleryNotre DameParisfire

More in this Section

Russian court jails Norwegian man for espionage

Francois-Henri Pinault – the fashion mogul who has pledged €100m for Notre Dame's restoration

EU has nothing to gain from no-deal Brexit, Juncker says

How the Notre Dame Cathedral fire unfolded


Lifestyle

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »