News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Firefighters rescue residents including man about to jump from burning high-rise

Firefighters rescue residents including man about to jump from burning high-rise
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 11:48 PM

Firefighters have made a dramatic ladder rescue of a man about to jump from a burning Los Angeles high-rise apartment building.

Helicopters plucked 15 people from the roof as other terrified residents fled through smoke-choked stairwells to safety.

Six people are in hospital, two in critical condition, including the would-be jumper, after the fire that occurred in a building where a similar blaze broke out seven years ago.

A helicopter flies over the building (Megan Feldman via AP)
A helicopter flies over the building (Megan Feldman via AP)

Residents described a frightening flight to safety, as they tried to move down crowded stairwells that forced some to turn back and go to the roof. Firefighters were coming up the stairs as people with children, pets and some elderly tenants moved slowly downwards.

Firefighters had been at an office building fire two blocks away when the blaze broke out on Wilshire Boulevard on the edge of the tony Brentwood section of the city, allowing a rapid response.

A resident of the building with burns on his arms was hanging from a window as if he was going to jump. Firefighters inflated an airbag below but managed to get a ladder to him to save him.

More than 330 firefighters responded and it took about 90 minutes to put out the blaze, deputy fire chief Armando Hogan said. Arson investigators are looking into whether it was deliberately set.

The fire broke out on the sixth-floor (AP/Stafanie Dazio)
The fire broke out on the sixth-floor (AP/Stafanie Dazio)

“It is suspicious right now,” fire chief Ralph Terrazas said.

Two 30-year-old men who were in the apartment where the fire began were in critical condition, and one was described as grave. Fire crews had to crawl on their bellies using bottled oxygen to reach the flat where the blaze began. Five others were treated at the scene.

The fire left windows blown out and heavy black smoke or burn marks on three sides of building. Residents who fled in whatever they wearing or could quickly get into – some in pyjamas – gathered on nearby street corners and looked up as helicopters hovered and hoisted rooftop evacuees and a small white dog to safety.

A fire at the Barrington Plaza high-rise in 2013 injured several people and displaced more than 100.

Fire officials said the building was not equipped with sprinklers. It was built in 1961 before regulations required fire-suppression systems in buildings taller than 75 feet.

Los AngelesrescueTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight

Two more accusers to testify against Harvey WeinsteinTwo more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Man accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in PakistanMan accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in Pakistan

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »