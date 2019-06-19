Firefighters in Brussels set street alight in salary protest

Firefighters in Brussels are setting the streets alight in a protest over their salary.

Numerous videos on social media have emerged showing the firefighters lighting controlled fires which they then put out.

The Brussels Times reports that it is the second day of protests which has brought traffic to a standstill.

The firefighters were briefed at the Minister's Cabinet building on their salary negotiations. Failing to come to an agreement, they then hosed down the front of the state secretary's cabinet building.

Protests are expected to continue on Friday.

There are 18,000 firefighters and women, of which 12,000 are volunteers in Belgium.