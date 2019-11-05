News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters in battle to extinguish market blaze in Nigeria

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Nigerian firefighters are trying to extinguish a major fire at the Balogun market in central Lagos.

Thick black smoke and flames are shooting up Tuesday from five-story buildings surrounding the market as fire vehicles attempt to get access to the fire.

Residents were throwing what belongings they could from the buildings and some people on the rooftops were using small buckets of water to try to stop the fire.

The fire started in the morning and became a major blaze by midday.

Officials have not yet said if any people were injured in the fire or commented on the cause of the blaze.

The Balogun market sprawls across many blocks on Lagos Island.

It is well known as one of the best places in Lagos to buy colourful Nigerian fabrics, apparel and shoes.

