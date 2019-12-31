News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters film moment Australian bushfire overruns their truck

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

In the minute-long clip, the crew from the fire and rescue station in Wyoming are seen making their way through the bushfire burning South of Nowra. Tall flames and sparks hit the side of their vehicle as they tried to make it to safety.

However, they were forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through, with the crew holding up blankets against the windows.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales confirmed the crew are now safe.

British fire crews have offered their thoughts to those affected by the fires.

London Fire Brigade tweeted: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the #AustralianFires and with the incredible firefighters who are tackling the numerous blazes.”

West Midlands Fire Service added: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by these devastating fires. Especially our fire service colleagues there who are working tirelessly under extremely difficult conditions. #AustralianFires.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was “in awe of the amazing heroes from our emergency services family in Australia”.

