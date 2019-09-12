News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters called to blaze at youth jail in Scotland

Firefighters called to blaze at youth jail in Scotland
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 09:39 AM

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a cell at a young offenders institution in Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene in Polmont when the alarm was raised just before 7pm on Wednesday.

The fire had been put out by the time they arrived.

SFRS said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We had a call to a cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution at 6.68pm on Wednesday.

“Three pumps and a height appliance were sent but the fire had been put out before arrival at the scene.”

