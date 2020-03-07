Firefighters bring Mayfair blaze under control

Dozens of firefighters had to battle to bring a blaze at a gift shop under control.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the address on the corner of Gilbert Street and Oxford Street, in Mayfair, on Friday evening after a fire broke out at the souvenir shop Colour London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a shop on Gilbert Street in #Mayfair More information to follow pic.twitter.com/L7V7xVY4Q2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 6, 2020

Footage posted online showed plumes of smoke coming from the building as crews from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) fought to keep the blaze under control.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes as Oxford Street was closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus.

⛔ BUILDING FIRE ⛔ Oxford Street in the West End is closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus due to a building fire. Please use alternative routes. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) March 6, 2020

The blaze was brought under control just after 2am and there were no reports of any injuries, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.