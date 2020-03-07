News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Firefighters bring Mayfair blaze under control

By Press Association
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 07:42 AM

Dozens of firefighters had to battle to bring a blaze at a gift shop under control.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the address on the corner of Gilbert Street and Oxford Street, in Mayfair, on Friday evening after a fire broke out at the souvenir shop Colour London.

Footage posted online showed plumes of smoke coming from the building as crews from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) fought to keep the blaze under control.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes as Oxford Street was closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus.

The blaze was brought under control just after 2am and there were no reports of any injuries, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

