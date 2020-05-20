Firefighters battle large blaze on Merseyside industrial estate

Firefighters are battling a blaze on an industrial estate in Merseyside, England.

Crews were alerted to the incident at Sankey Valley Industrial Estate in Newton-le-Willows at about 11.10am today which produced billows of smoke across a large area.

The fire involves a large quantity of plastic crates and a brick building approximately 50m x 30m, said Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS). Some 20 fire engines have attended the blaze (@MerseyFire/Twitter/PA)

A total of 20 fire engines attended and two combined platform ladders and a high volume pump were deployed as MFRS declared a major incident as crews worked in “really challenging heat conditions”.

There were no reports of any casualties and police assisted in evacuating a nearby caravan site.

Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Thank you Tyler Simms for capturing this video of the ongoing major incident in Newton-le-Willows. Head to our website to get live updates. pic.twitter.com/DyASCt1aqZ — Warrington Guardian (@warringtonnews) May 20, 2020

In a statement, MFRS said: “Firefighting continues on scene. A multi agency meeting has taken place.

“Latest information shows that the smoke plume is blowing straight up and dissipating. However we would advise those living and working nearby to keep windows and doors closed.”