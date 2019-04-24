Fire destroys huts and mosque at Rohingya refugee site

A fire in a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh has destroyed more than two dozen huts and a mosque.

The official in Cox’s Bazar district, Mikaruzzman Chowdhury, said no injuries occurred in the fire, which broke out on Wednesday in a camp in Kutupalong.

He said 28 huts and a mosque were destroyed. Firefighters and residents help douse a fire (AP)

Mr Chowdhury said firefighters were able to douse the blaze before it spread further.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from western Burma’s Rakhine state to escape an army-led crackdown on the minority group that started in August 2017.

Critics have described the campaign as ethnic cleansing, or even genocide, on the part of Burma’s security forces.

- Press Association