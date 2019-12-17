News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Finland offering free crash course in artificial intelligence

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Finland is offering a free-of-charge online course in artificial intelligence for European Union citizens in their own language.

The Nordic nation, headed by the world’s youngest head of government, Sanna Marin, will mark the end of its rotating presidency of the EU with a highly ambitious goal.

Finland is aiming to give practical understanding of AI to 1% of EU citizens — or about five million people — through a basic online course by the end of 2021.

It is teaming up with the University of Helsinki, Finland’s largest and oldest academic institution, and the Finland-based tech consultancy Reaktor.

Teemu Roos, a University of Helsinki associate professor in the department of computer science, described the near £1.5 million project as “Finland’s gift to Europe” and “a civics course in AI” for every EU citizen to cope with the society’s ever-increasing digitalisation and the possibilities AI offers to the job market and elsewhere.

