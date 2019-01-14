NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Filmmaker Jo Andres, wife of actor Steve Buscemi, dies at 64

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 08:56 AM

Jo Andres, a filmmaker and choreographer married to actor Steve Buscemi, has died at the age of 64.

Andres was married to Buscemi for more than three decades.

Buscemi’s representative, Staci Wolfe, confirmed Andres’s death to The Associated Press on Sunday.

She did not respond to questions about the date or cause of her death.

Jo Andres worked on the 1996 short film Black Kites (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Andres was best known for her 1996 short film Black Kites, which won several film festival awards.

She and Buscemi married in 1987 and had one child together, Lucian, born in 1990.

Buscemi has starred in several films including Reservoir Dogs, Big Fish and The Big Lebowski.

He also starred in the HBO TV series The Sopranos.

- Press Association


