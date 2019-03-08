NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Film-maker found in shallow grave was working on new project, friend says

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 06:33 PM

A film-maker found buried in a shallow grave in her back garden in England had been preparing to work on a new production, a friend has said.

Scotland Yard launched a murder inquiry after the body of 34-year-old missing woman Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was discovered in Richmond upon Thames, south-west London.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux had worked with Joan Collins on 2018 short film Gerry, with the actress saying she was “shocked by the horrifying news”.

Producer and actress friend Hester Ruoff on Friday described Ms Garcia-Bertaux as “an amazing individual” and said they had been due to start filming on movie Spanish Pigeon next month.

I'm shocked by the horrifying news. Laureline was passionate about film. I enjoyed our collaboration and I thought she had a great future.

South London-based Ms Ruoff said: “She’s absolutely one of a kind. She’s charismatic and dramatic and a supportive, passionate, creative woman.

“She and I were working on another film, which I’m shooting in six weeks.”

Ms Garcia-Bertaux was due to perform the role of line producer, and Ms Ruoff said she will now “make it in her memory”.

She said she was last in contact with her friend on Sunday but declined to discuss their conversation, saying she had been speaking to police.

Another friend, 27-year-old Daniel Hughes, said Ms Garcia-Bertaux had been due to meet with a “charismatic” vet for a coffee that evening.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux, originally from Aix-en-Provence, France, was reported as missing after failing to turn up for work at public relations company Golin on Monday.

Her body was discovered on Wednesday evening.

Ms Collins said: “I’m shocked by the horrifying news. Laureline was passionate about film. I enjoyed our collaboration and I thought she had a great future.”

Members of Ms Garcia-Bertaux’s family are believed to have flown into the UK from France.

No-one has been arrested and the results of a post-mortem examination are unknown.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tipperary star Roisin Howard steers UL into O'Connor Cup final

'Are the players going to benefit?' - Jamie Heaslip condemns World Rugby League plans

Corbyn ‘utterly determined’ to root out anti-Semitism from Labour

Update: Delays expected as Heuston rail services resume


KEYWORDS

Laureline Garcia-BertauxLondonRichmond

More in this Section

Protests continue in bid to break Algerian president’s hold on power

SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

Theresa May challenged after one question from female on International Women’s Day

Statue of Polish priest dismantled following sex abuse allegations


Lifestyle

Captain Marvel: why female superheroes are not just for International Women's Day

As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson’s greatest fashion moments

5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women’s Day

Why we need to stop publicly shaming famous women online

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »