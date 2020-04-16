News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Figures from UK show coronavirus death rate for men twice as high as for women in March

Figures from UK show coronavirus death rate for men twice as high as for women in March
By Press Association
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 11:40 AM

The death rate in the UK for men with coronavirus was twice as high as that of women in England and Wales in March, according to the country's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 3,372 deaths in March: the equivalent of 69 per 100,000 people.

It accounted for 7% of all deaths in England and Wales that month – 9% of all deaths for males and 6% for females.

The mortality rate for men who died due to coronavirus was 97.5 deaths per 100,000 population, while for women it was 46.6 deaths per 100,000, the ONS said.

Including cases where Covid-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, the death rate for men was 113.1 per 100,000 for men and 54.1 per 100,000 for women.

Death rates increased in every age group for both men and women, and the gap between men and women was significant from age 55 and up.

The ONS pointed out that, in general, men have a higher mortality rate than women.

It also found the mortality rate in England was “significantly higher” than in Wales, at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people compared to 44.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

Its analysis looked at all coronavirus-related deaths that occurred in England and Wales between March 1 and 31, 2020, registered up to April 6, 2020.

READ MORE

Scientist challenges UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on face masks

But the ONS cautioned that the total number of deaths for the month is likely to increase as more deaths are registered.

Nine in 10 of the deaths involving Covid-19 were in people with pre-existing conditions, the ONS said.

Chronic ischaemic heart disease was the most common main pre-existing condition and was involved in 541 deaths (14% of the total).

It also found that Covid-19 was the third most frequent underlying cause of death.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was the underlying cause of death in the most deaths for the month (6,401 – the equivalent of 130 deaths per 100,000 people), and which accounted for 14% of all deaths in March.

This was followed by ischaemic heart diseases, with 4,042 deaths (83 per 100,000 people), which accounted for 9% of the total.

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the overall mortality rate for March was “significantly lower” than the five-year average, the ONS said.

It suggests this could be due in part to the colder winters in 2015 and 2018, which led to a higher number of deaths in the winter months.

READ MORE

'I say it as it is' - Nadine Dorries forced to clarify UK lockdown comments after Twitter row

coronavirusCovid-19ONS

More in this Section

How does the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies work?How does the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies work?

Covid-19: Call for urgent mental health research to support peopleCovid-19: Call for urgent mental health research to support people

Anxiety concerns highlighted by people at the beginning of lockdown – surveyAnxiety concerns highlighted by people at the beginning of lockdown – survey

Hundreds protest over Michigan governor’s social distancing orderHundreds protest over Michigan governor’s social distancing order


Lifestyle

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One List, Five Meals: dinner sorted for the week

Emperor of Ice Cream are today remembered by many as the great Cork band that never was. This is their story, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: Emperor of Ice Cream and the album that never was

This summer Leaving Cert students are facing something we've never asked of students before writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Helping your teen to study during Covid-19 lockdown

Dog sleds and ice palaces from the snugness of your sofa.This company is offering a four-day virtual holiday in the Arctic and it’s completely free

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »