Fighting continues in Syria despite US-brokered ceasefire

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 08:05 AM

Fighting has continued in a Syrian town at the centre of the battle between Turkey and Kurdish forces despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

Shelling and smoke could be seen around Ras al-Ayn on Friday morning, a day after Turkey and the US agreed to a five-day break in Turkey’s offensive.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported intermittent clashes in Ras al-Ayn but relative calm elsewhere since the ceasefire.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Mike Pence (Presidential Press Service/AP)
The agreement requires the Kurdish fighters to vacate a swathe of territory in Syria along the Turkish border, largely solidifying Turkey’s position.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive a week ago, two days after President Donald Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing American troops from the border area.

