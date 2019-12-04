News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fiery disagreements as Trump impeachment hearing opens

Fiery disagreements as Trump impeachment hearing opens
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 05:53 PM

The House judiciary committee’s first impeachment hearing quickly burst into partisan infighting as Democrats claimed President Donald Trump must be removed from office for enlisting foreign interference in US elections.

Republicans angrily retorted there were no grounds for such drastic action.

The panel responsible for drafting articles of impeachment convened as Mr Trump’s team was fanning out across Capitol Hill.

Vice president Mike Pence met behind closed doors with House Republicans, and Senate Republicans were due to huddle with the White House counsel as Republican politicians stand with the president and Democrats charge headlong into what has become a one-party drive to impeach him.

Constitutional law experts rise to be sworn in during a hearing before the House judiciary committee (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Constitutional law experts rise to be sworn in during a hearing before the House judiciary committee (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democratic Representative, opened the hearing, saying: “The facts before us are undisputed.”

Mr Nadler said Mr Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president last July was not the first time Mr Trump sought a foreign power to influence American elections, after alleged Russian interference in 2016, and if left unchecked he could do so again in next year’s campaign.

“We cannot wait for the election to address the present crisis,” Mr Nadler said.

“The president has shown us his pattern of conduct. If we do not act to hold him in check now, President Trump will almost certainly try again to solicit interference in the election for his personal political gain.”

READ MORE

Trump cancels press conference as tense summit draws to a close

Republicans protested that the proceedings were unfair to the president, with the dredging up of unfounded allegations as part of an effort to undo the 2016 election and remove Mr Trump from office.

“You just don’t like the guy,” said Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the panel.

He called the proceedings a “disgrace” and a “sham”.

Several Republicans immediately objected to the process, interjecting procedural questions, and they planned to spend much of the session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules.

Politicians attend a hearing on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Politicians attend a hearing on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“This is not impeachment, this is a simple railroad job,” Mr Collins said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “haven’t made a decision” yet on whether there will be a vote on impeachment.

She was also meeting privately with the Democratic caucus.

But a vote by Christmas appears increasingly likely after the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House intelligence committee that found “serious misconduct” by the president.

“The evidence that we have found is really quite overwhelming that the president used the power of his office to secure political favours and abuse the trust American people put in him and jeopardise our security,” intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said.

“Americans need to understand that this president is putting his personal political interests above theirs. And that it’s endangering the country.”

The judiciary committee was hearing today from legal experts to determine whether Mr Trump’s actions stemming from the July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanours” warranting impeachment.

A television monitor displays a quote during a hearing before the House judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
A television monitor displays a quote during a hearing before the House judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The report laid out evidence that the Democrats say show Mr Trump’s efforts to seek foreign intervention in the US election.

New telephone call records released with the report deepen Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s known involvement in what House investigators called the “scheme” to use the president’s office for personal political gain by enlisting a foreign power, Ukraine, to investigate Democrats including Joe Biden, and intervene in the American election process.

Mr Trump told reporters in London, where he was attending a Nato meeting, he really does not know why Mr Giuliani was calling the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which was withholding 400 million dollars in military aid to the ally confronting an aggressive Russia at its border.

“You have to ask him,” Mr Trump said.

“Sounds like something that’s not so complicated. … No big deal.”

READ MORE

Boris Johnson claimed children of working mothers more likely to ‘mug you’

More on this topic

Donald Trump's UK visit: What we have learned so farDonald Trump's UK visit: What we have learned so far

Nato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald TrumpNato leaders filmed apparently gossiping about Donald Trump

‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing‘Serious misconduct’ by Trump takes centre stage at impeachment hearing

Harry Dunn’s family hoping to discuss case with Trump and JohnsonHarry Dunn’s family hoping to discuss case with Trump and Johnson

Donald TrumpimpeachmentUkraineTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high windSpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

Hidden giant planet discovered orbiting tiny white dwarf starHidden giant planet discovered orbiting tiny white dwarf star

Nasa solar probe reveals new details about Sun in scorching journeyNasa solar probe reveals new details about Sun in scorching journey

Trio admit involvement in attack on British activist and journalist Owen JonesTrio admit involvement in attack on British activist and journalist Owen Jones


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »