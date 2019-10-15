News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:02 PM

A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a 30,000 US dollars (£23,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant 15,000 US dollars (£12,000) to have a proctor correct her daughter’s Sat answers.

A statement from Huffman’s representative says that she “is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms Huffman’s actions”.

