News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The US Bureau of Prisons said the Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant 15,000 US dollars to have a proctor correct her daughter’s Sat answers.

READ MORE

Suspects urged to hand themselves in as man faces court over house party deaths

More on this topic

Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks himHunter dies after deer he shot attacks him

Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fallFormer US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after fall

Alaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuitAlaska’s epic sled dog race to be finale of QPAWS world circuit

Student causes laughs by running off baseball field dressed as Forrest GumpStudent causes laughs by running off baseball field dressed as Forrest Gump

Felicity HuffmanTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Brexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December electionBrexit delay decision expected after Boris Johnson’s call for December election

How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?How does Johnson hope to get a general election and will Labour back it?

Man charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigationMan charged and second arrested in Milton Keynes double murder investigation

MPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election pushMPs approve Queen’s Speech despite Johnson’s election push


Lifestyle

Here’s everything you need to know.What is social media app TikTok and is it safe for kids?

There are some things parents can watch out for if they want their daughter to grow up an empowered young woman.5 tips for raising a feminist daughter

It’s the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei – and you could buy a house or two for the same price.Is this one of the most expensive dresses in the world?

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »