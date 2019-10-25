Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The US Bureau of Prisons said the Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant 15,000 US dollars to have a proctor correct her daughter’s Sat answers.