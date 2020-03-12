News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Federal Reserve takes action to try to ease coronavirus jitters

Federal Reserve takes action to try to ease coronavirus jitters
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 05:31 PM

The Federal Reserve is stepping up its purchases of Treasurys to try to ease jitters in the financial markets over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed is injecting 500 billion US dollars (£397 billion) into short-term lending markets to address disruptions in the Treasury market.

It is also broadening its ongoing purchases of Treasurys to include longer-term bonds.

The moves caused the stock market to sharply pare its losses.

The action, being led by the New York Fed, is intended to keep credit markets functioning and ensure that banks can continue to provide loans to businesses and other borrowers across the economy.

The move caused stock markets, which had been down nearly 10% on Thursday, to sharply pare their losses.

Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank (ECB) deployed targeted new stimulus measures to cushion the shock to the economy from the virus outbreak.

The ECB’s president said monetary policy could not do it alone and called for a “decisive and determined” response from governments.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the economy was facing a “major shock” and that the central bank measures were “almost surgically” targeted at areas where monetary policy could help.

Central BankcoronavirusCovid-19Federal ReserveMarketsUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Bolsonaro aide tests positive for Covid-19 days after meeting Trump in FloridaBolsonaro aide tests positive for Covid-19 days after meeting Trump in Florida

Canadian PM Trudeau self-isolating as wife tested for Covid-19 on return from UKCanadian PM Trudeau self-isolating as wife tested for Covid-19 on return from UK

5 pandemics from recent history – and what happened5 pandemics from recent history – and what happened

UK moves onto next stage of fight against coronavirus as two more people dieUK moves onto next stage of fight against coronavirus as two more people die


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee shares some upcoming food eventsThe Menu: Serving up the latest food news

Des O’Driscoll rounds up some of the latest news from the entertainment world.Scene + Heard: Weekend entertainment round-up

Cork was the first ever place to host a version of the Mrs Brown live show, recalls Brendan O’Carroll as he gets ready to return to Leeside, writes Marjorie BrennanDamn the begrudgers: Mrs Brown live returns to Leeside

Now that the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced the schools are to be shut until March 29, here's Pat Fitzpatrick's survival guide to staying at home with the kids.Schools are closed: Your survival guide to staying at home with the kids

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »