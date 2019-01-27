Fears people could be trapped under rubble after explosion in the Netherlands

There has been an explosion in the Hague in the Netherlands.

Local media say the front of a building has collapsed with fears people could be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers are searching a collapsed three-story home in the Hague in the Netherlands after an explosion.

#BREAKING: Local media are reporting an explosion at a building in The Hague, Netherlands. (Video: @pjokhan61) pic.twitter.com/3SHyQB3uk9 — BreakingNAgency (@BreakingNAgency) January 27, 2019

Police say a gas leak is being explored as a possible cause of the blast, which tore off the front of the building in a residential area this afternoon.

There is no word yet on casualties.