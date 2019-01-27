NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fears people could be trapped under rubble after explosion in the Netherlands

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 04:23 PM

There has been an explosion in the Hague in the Netherlands.

Local media say the front of a building has collapsed with fears people could be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers are searching a collapsed three-story home in the Hague in the Netherlands after an explosion.

Police say a gas leak is being explored as a possible cause of the blast, which tore off the front of the building in a residential area this afternoon.

There is no word yet on casualties.


KEYWORDS

NetherlandsHollandThe Hague

