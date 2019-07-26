News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fears for Greenland and its ice as heatwave makes its way north

Fears for Greenland and its ice as heatwave makes its way north
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 01:28 PM

The UN weather agency has voiced “concern” that the hot air which produced a record-breaking heat wave across much of western Europe this week is heading towards Greenland and that it could lead to increased melting of ice.

Heat records in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany tumbled in recent days as hot air surged from North Africa and Spain.

World Meteorological Organisation spokeswoman Clare Nullis said in Geneva that forecasts suggest the air is heading towards Greenland.

This, she said, “will result in high temperatures and consequently enhanced melting of the Greenland ice sheet”.

Ms Nullis said ice has been melting at high levels over the last few weeks in Greenland.

Meanwhile, Belgium suffered a first death as a direct result of the record-breaking heat wave when a woman was found dead near her caravan close to the beach.

The 66-year-old woman was found by a neighbour late on Thursday afternoon after she had apparently been basking in the blazing sun.

The incident happened in Middelkerke on the Belgian coast as temperatures rose in the region to over 40C (104F).

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures

Europeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets recordsEuropeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets records

Heatwave causes iPhone handsets to display temperature warning screenHeatwave causes iPhone handsets to display temperature warning screen

Heat reaches record highs in Paris and Belgium as Europe sizzlesHeat reaches record highs in Paris and Belgium as Europe sizzles

TOPIC: Heatwave

More in this Section

Jeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general electionJeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election

Europeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets recordsEuropeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets records

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

More could be charged in R Kelly case, court toldMore could be charged in R Kelly case, court told


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »