News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

FDA approve first drug to treat peanut allergies

FDA approve first drug to treat peanut allergies
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 08:38 AM

US regulators have approved the first drug for the treatment of peanut allergies in children.

The US Food and Drug Administration confirmed it has approved Palforzia, which is designed to minimise allergic reactions - including potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis - that may occur when there's accidental exposure to peanuts.

The drug can be used when an allergy is diagnosed in children between the ages of 4 to 17.

The treatment takes place in three phases - with doses increasing over several months before settling on a daily maintenance dose.

However, those who take Palforzia must still continue to avoid peanuts in their diets.

The FDA's Peter Marks explained: “Peanut allergy affects approximately 1 million children in the U.S. and only 1 out of 5 of these children will outgrow their allergy.

"Because there is no cure, allergic individuals must strictly avoid exposure to prevent severe and potentially life-threatening reactions."

He added: “Even with strict avoidance, inadvertent exposures can and do occur.

"When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy.”

READ MORE

Philippines coronavirus death becomes first outside China

Peanut allergy occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly identifies peanut - even in small amounts - as harmful.

Symptoms can develop within seconds of exposure, with symptoms ranging from skin reactions such as hives to potentially fatal reactions such as the throat and airways constricting.

peanutallergyFDA

More in this Section

Lady Gaga: I better hear no lip-syncing at half-time showLady Gaga: I better hear no lip-syncing at half-time show

Brexit poster demanding tower block residents speak English reported to UK policeBrexit poster demanding tower block residents speak English reported to UK police

Prince Charles faces fresh criticism over private helicopter usePrince Charles faces fresh criticism over private helicopter use

Philippines coronavirus death becomes first outside ChinaPhilippines coronavirus death becomes first outside China


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »