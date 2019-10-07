News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FBI says inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history

FBI says inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 09:36 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in US history.

In a news release on Sunday, the FBI said Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders.

Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.

The 79-year-old is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

Many of his victims were originally deemed overdoses, or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found.

