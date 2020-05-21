News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

FBI launches terrorism probe after Texas naval air station shooting

FBI launches terrorism probe after Texas naval air station shooting
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 09:56 PM

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related”, the FBI said.

The shooting began at around 6.15am on Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, officials said.

We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related.

The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base.

During the exchange of gunfire, the gunman was killed by security personnel.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as “terrorism-related”, FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related,” Ms Greeves said. “We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

She did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism.

Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the “potential second related person of interest at large in the community” or why they believe that is the case.

Officials were still working to process the crime scene, Ms Greeves said.

Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours on Thursday morning but that was lifted shortly before noon.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TerrorismTexasTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Brazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soarsBrazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soars

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decadeAstronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade

Autistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity caseAutistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity case


Lifestyle

Pádraig Hoare, Environmental and Sustainability Correspondent, looks at the opportunities for Cork City to recreate itself as a green city world leaderPutting liveable into Cork city for life as a green world leader

As part of our Sustainability Week coverage, Des O'Driscoll spoke to the Cork artist about her adventures in the natural world and its representation in her workDorothy Cross: An artist in tune with nature

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: I told him I want to see something disgusting so he sent me a photo of Cobh

Zero-waste warriors tell Kya DeLongchamps about how they embarked on their sustainability odysseyLet's hear it for Cork's zero heroes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »