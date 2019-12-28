FBI investigates Ghislaine Maxwell over Epstein links

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several others are being investigated by the FBI due to their involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

The billionaire took his own life in a New York prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had been charged with the sex trafficking of dozens of girls. he had pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell, who was one of his former girlfriends, has not been accused of wrongdoing. She is the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell. It has been reported that she was the person who introduced Britian's Prince Andrew to Epstein.

The FBI investigation was initially reported by Reuters, quoting law enforcement sources. Neither Reuters nor other US news agencies who reached out to Ms Maxwell's lawyers received a response, and the FBI declined to comment.

The inquiry is believed to be in the early stages and no new charges are pending.

Maxwell's current location is unknown.