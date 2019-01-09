NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Faux fur jumper on Boohoo found to contain real hair

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 03:40 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Tests have found a fake fur jumper for sale on Boohoo actually contained real animal hair.

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint after the Humane Society spotted the item back in September as part of an investigation.

The charity purchased the product and sent samples to an independent textiles analysis expert, which sent a report to the ASA.

The report found that the “faux fur” from the sample was real animal fur and most likely rabbit.

The online retailer has been told it broke consumer rules with the way it advertised the pom-pom top.

The ASA said: "The items were obtained from an external UK-based supplier, who were aware of Boohoo’s commitment against the sale of real fur and had signed a supplier acknowledgement form committing to not supplying products containing real fur."


KEYWORDS

Boo hoofur

More in this Section

Ministers warned over second Brexit referendum vote

Police respond as ‘suspicious package’ sent to British consulate in Melbourne

Tory rebels vow to prevent no-deal Brexit

Alternative for Germany politician in hospital after being injured in attack


Lifestyle

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong – here are four tips for better dental health

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »