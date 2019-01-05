Faulty wiring blamed as five teenage girls killed in escape room game tragedy in Poland

Update 11am: Polish firefighters have blamed poor electrical wiring and lax security procedures at an Escape Room for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found on Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters put out a blaze in an adjacent room.

A fire engine stands outside an "Escape Room" game location in Koszalin, northern Poland, on Friday. (AP Photo/TVN News via AP)

Asphyxiation is the probable cause of the deaths, officials said.

Poland's firefighting chief, Leszek Suski, said that electrical wiring at the location was makeshift and too close to flammable materials, while the man in charge was probably not there when the fire broke out.

The Escape Room game sees players locked inside a room or building and they must find clues that help them get out.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent condolences to the victims' families.

