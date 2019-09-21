News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Father who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing better

Father who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing better
By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 03:56 PM

A father who confronted Boris Johnson over the state of the NHS when the British Prime Minister made a visit to a hospital has said that his daughter is doing better.

Omar Salem took the Prime Minister to task during a visit to a children’s ward at Whipps Cross University Hospital in London, where his seven-day-old daughter was being treated.

Mr Salem claimed there were not enough doctors and nurses as he complained to the PM.

In a conversation lasting around two minutes, Mr Salem said the situation was “not acceptable”.

Mr Johnson was visiting Whipps Cross University Hospital when he was challenged by Mr Salem – a Labour activist – on a children’s ward.

Our daughter is very much better, which is a great relief. Thank you to the ambulance/A&E staff and the ward staff who cared for her over the last few days

He said the situation was “not acceptable” and told the Prime Minister: “There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.

“The NHS has been destroyed… and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

Mr Johnson said “there’s no press here” but Mr Salem gestured to cameras filming the confrontation, and said: “What do you mean there’s no press here, who are these people?”

The Prime Minister explained he was “here to find out” about the situation but the man said: “It’s a bit late, isn’t it? Years and years and years of the NHS being destroyed.”

Mr Salem tweeted: “Our daughter is very much better, which is a great relief.

“Thank you to the ambulance/A&E staff and the ward staff who cared for her over the last few days.

“She will be in hospital for a while longer for precautionary reasons. Thank you for all the messages of love & support.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Three teenagers charged with murder over death of English police officerThree teenagers charged with murder over death of English police officer

Police force confirms MP is not a police officer after he was spotted ‘in uniform’Police force confirms MP is not a police officer after he was spotted ‘in uniform’

Wales’ ‘most photographed building’ spoiled by misplaced road sign, owner saysWales’ ‘most photographed building’ spoiled by misplaced road sign, owner says

Illness doesn’t define you, says woman who achieved record-breaking Channel swimIllness doesn’t define you, says woman who achieved record-breaking Channel swim

NHSTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Johnson to meet Trump, Macron and Merkel for Brexit and climate talks at UNJohnson to meet Trump, Macron and Merkel for Brexit and climate talks at UN

Labour faces Brexit policy battle at party conferenceLabour faces Brexit policy battle at party conference

Global youth protests urge climate actionGlobal youth protests urge climate action

Epstein accuser says Duke of York ‘knows the truth’ about sex claimsEpstein accuser says Duke of York ‘knows the truth’ about sex claims


Lifestyle

My seven-year-old stood tall, whispered “bravery” to herself and stepped into the pitch-black dungeon. I stood there and watched her disappear.Learner Dad: I hate nostalgia, I think it’s mawkish and sentimental

Dr Phil Kieran says head lice is incredibly common among school children and offers practical advice on how to remove the crawlers with easy treatments.Tackling head lice: Easy treatments to remove itchy creepers

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »