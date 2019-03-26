Father of abducted boy had previously taken him from his mother

The father of a missing eight-year-old boy had previously abducted him from his mother, a court has heard.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo has not been seen since he was collected by his father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, on the morning of March 2.

During a hearing at Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre, it emerged that Mr Jurado-Cabello had previously abducted the boy.

Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, failed to return Angelo home after a visit during the school half-term holiday in February 2017. Angelo with his mother (Family handout/PA)

Angelo’s mother, Karol Marmolejo, applied to Bristol Family Court on February 27 that year – with Mr Jurado-Cabello insisting she had consented to her son moving to Spain.

In a case summary provided to the media, Julia Belyavin, representing Ms Marmolejo, said this was not correct.

“Unbeknownst to the mother, the father had enrolled Angelo in a school in Spain and taken him to see a psychologist,” she said.

“He also lodged a criminal complaint against the mother in Spain and also began a case in the Spanish Family Court seeking orders that Angelo should live with him there.

In March 2017, Angelo was returned to his mother in Bristol by his father.

Bristol Family Court obtained reports on the case and conducted a hearing in August 2017 to determine who Angelo should live with.

It found that there had been no agreement that Angelo should move to Spain and that Mr Jurado-Cabello had lied about this to courts in England and Spain.

“In addition, the court found that the father had embarked on a deliberate campaign to alienate Angelo from his mother and that he could not meet Angelo’s emotional needs,” Ms Belyavin said. Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo (Family handout/PA)

As a result of this, Mr Jurado-Cabello’s contact with Angelo was restricted and observed, with a translator present.

Following further court hearings, the father’s contact with Angelo became less restricted and increased in duration.

In February this year, the court made an order confirming that Angelo should live with his mother and spend time with his father.

Mr Jurado-Cabello’s contact was extended to visits of six hours and some overnight stays in the future.

The father was banned from buying travel documents for his son and was required to surrender his passport and Spanish identity card at the start of each visit.

But during the first visit after the case concluded, he failed to return Angelo at 5.30pm and has not been seen since.

Police are understood to be viewing the case as a pre-planned abduction, the solicitor said.

On March 11, the court ordered Mr Jurado-Cabello to immediately return his son to Ms Marmolejo.

This order has been sent to Mr Jurado-Cabello by all known email addresses but he has not responded and Angelo remains missing.

“The mother, who this court has found to be a good mother who prioritises her son’s needs, is desperately concerned for the welfare of her son and distraught that he has been abducted for a second time,” Ms Belyavin said.

“She urges anyone who has any information about Mr Jurado-Cabello’s whereabouts to contact the police or this court as a matter of urgency.”

- Press Association

Tearful mother of abducted eight-year-old boy pleads for his return

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who is missing after being abducted by his father 24 days ago has pleaded for him to be returned home.

Karol Marmolejo last saw her son Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo before he went to football practice in Bristol on the morning of March 2.

At 11.30am, Angelo’s father Rafael Jurado-Cabello, 43, collected him from the club and handed over travel documents as ordered by a family court. Angelo with his mother Karol Marmolejo (Family handout/PA)

Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, was supposed to return Angelo to his mother’s home in the Whitehall area of Bristol at 5.30pm.

He failed to do so and neither Mr Jurado-Cabello or Angelo have been seen or heard from since.

Speaking after a hearing at Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre, Ms Marmolejo wept as she pleaded with her former partner to return their son.

“We miss Angelo, he is definitely our life. There is not anything here without him. Everything is around Angelo,” she said.

“I don’t know what’s happened with him. Please, please, give us the most information you can give us for us to bring Angelo back.

“It’s been three weeks and we don’t know anything about him.

“It is believed that he has moved from Bristol but we don’t know anything else.”

In a direct appeal to Angelo’s father, she said: “Please bring him back.

“We really need him here, it is where he lives, it is where he belongs.”

She described how her son had been “very happy” ahead of football practice on March 2.

We're treating the inquiry into #missing eight-year-old #Bristol boy Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo as child abduction. Angelo is believed to be with his father who is now in breach of a court order. Please read and share our appeal & call if you can help: https://t.co/ThkQf6enPb — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 26, 2019

Angelo had been playing with his toys and speaking to his mother and elder brother David Marmolejo, 22.

“(I told him) Remember Angelo, you’re coming back later – I will be waiting for you,” she said.

“He gave me a kiss and he’s gone. Now he’s not here.”

Ms Marmolejo said Angelo had been looking forward to celebrating his ninth birthday on April 7.

They were planning a party with friends at AirHop, a trampoline park in Bristol.

“He must be thinking about that, he was excited about his birthday,” she said.

The court heard that Angelo and his parents, who are both Spanish nationals, moved to Bristol from Spain in 2012. Angelo was wearing this red jacket when he was last seen (Family handout/PA)

Friends said Angelo, who has a passion for football, is bilingual but speaks with a Bristol accent.

Family court proceedings began after Mr Jurado-Cabello kept Angelo in Spain following a school half-term holiday in February 2017.

He was returned home the following month and in August that year, a family court found Mr Jurado-Cabello was “obsessed with negative feelings” towards Ms Marmolejo.

Proceedings concluded in February this year, when the court ordered that Angelo should continue to live with his mother and spend time with his father.

It is believed that Mr Jurado-Cabello provided fake documents when he collected Angelo from football on March 2 – the first visit that took place following the conclusion of family court proceedings.

He has been ordered to return Angelo to his mother but has not done so and is suspected to have left the country.

Judge Nicholas Marston told the public hearing on Tuesday: “This is a very serious matter.

“The oxygen of publicity is an advantage, not a disadvantage in this case.

“I want to stress that although the parents are not from this country, Angelo is a little Bristolian boy.”

Judge Marston said Mr Jurado-Cabello had lost two family cases where he had tried to persuade the court that Angelo should live with him.

The judge said his failure to return Angelo to his mother was “clear contempt of court” and in breach of a number of orders.

He described the effect of the boy’s disappearance on Ms Marmolejo as “utterly devastating” and said it would be “traumatic” for Angelo.

“It is of benefit to the mother but most of all, it is of benefit to Angelo.”

Mr Jurado-Cabello’s family are from Cordoba in Spain, while his girlfriend has links to Mexico.

He is described as white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in, and with black hair.

Angelo was last seen wearing a zip-up jacket, red trainers and carrying a blue rucksack.

Detective Inspector Matt Lloyd, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We are desperate to get him back to Bristol where he belongs.

“We are relentless in trying to track him down.”

Anyone who sees father or son is asked to call 999 giving the reference 5219046310.

- Press Association

Case of missing boy in UK now being treated as child abduction, police say

A father is wanted on suspicion of child abduction after failing to return an eight-year-old boy to his mother following a visit, police in the UK said.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo was reported missing by his mother, Karol Marmolejo, who he lives with full-time in the Whitehall area of Bristol, on March 2.

Avon and Somerset Police said Angelo’s father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, 43, did not return him home following a pre-arranged visit.

Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, is in breach of a court order and wanted on suspicion of child abduction. Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Matt Lloyd said: “Our immediate priority is to locate Angelo and do all we can to ensure he is safely returned to his home in Bristol.

“Mr Jurado-Cabello in is breach of a court order put in place to protect Angelo’s welfare.

“This will be an extremely unsettling experience for Angelo as he’s been taken away from his family home, his primary school and his friends.

“We believe Rafael Jurado-Cabello may have taken Angelo abroad and we’re making further inquiries with the Spanish authorities to locate him as soon as possible.”

Mr Jurado-Cabello is described as white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in, and with black hair.

Angelo is white with short wavy dark brown hair, dark brown eyes and is 4ft 4in. Rafael Cabello (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He was last seen wearing a zip-up fleece, dark trousers, red trainers and carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone who sees father or son is asked to call 999 giving the reference 5219046310.

Angelo’s mother said she and his elder brother David were “desperate” to have him home, describing the schoolboy as “our treasure”.

“We miss the morning cuddles he asks for every day. Angelo will be missing his family, his friends and his school, and we are very worried about him,” she said.

“Angelo often has a smile on his face, as he is a very lively person. He wants all the people who are next to him be having fun too.

“Angelo enjoys having a lot of family time – at the park, playing board games, at home, and is very sociable too – he is always busy.

“Angelo is more aware now of his situation, where he lives and his surroundings, despite his young age.

“Angelo is comfortable showing his emotions, happiness, sadness and can shed a tear after watching a film. He will also try to explain if he is not happy though.”

She described her son as an active person with “endless amounts of energy”, whose biggest passion is football.

Angelo supports both Juventus and Real Madrid and his favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He is determined to become a football player one day, he trains every week with his team, and has become a very confident player,” she said.

“He has extra coaching and can be seen playing football at the local park with his brother and mum several times a week.

“Angelo is bi-lingual, belongs to the school football club, trains in Taekwondo and is a bit of a daredevil at heart.”

She said the family had “no information” about where Angelo may be and asked anyone with information to contact police “as soon as possible”.

Anyone who has spoken to or been in contact with Mr Jurado-Cabello since March 2, or has information about where he and Angelo may be, should call 101.

Those abroad with information should call +44 1275 849996, Guardia Civil on +34 696 911659, or contact Avon and Somerset Police online.

- Press Association