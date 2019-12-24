News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Father and two children drown in swimming pool at Costa del Sol resort

Father and two children drown in swimming pool at Costa del Sol resort
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 09:37 PM

A father and his two children have died after drowning in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol.

The three family members were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve, a statement from holiday operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said.

It is understood that the father and daughter are both British, while the son is American.

The incident occurred after the nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother, 16, and father, 52, attempted to rescue her, it has been reported.

A holidaymaker staying at the resort, which is near the town of Fuengirola, told the PA news agency she saw “bodies covered in white sheets” by the side of the pool, and could hear “a woman crying aloud”.

Tanya Aamer, 23, from Birmingham, said: “The atmosphere as I was walking past is indescribable.

“Obviously we’ve never been in that situation before so we kind just began walking slowly in a slight state of confusion as to what we’re witnessing and eventually when we got to the bottom it was just silent, no talking or anything.”

CLC World Resorts and Hotels said that management were assisting the authorities “fully” with an investigation into the deaths at the resort.

The statement said: “Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools.

“First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

“We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain.”

This story was updated at 9.37pm.

READ MORE

Trump says North Korea may be planning ‘nice Christmas gift’

More on this topic

Tourism at risk from too many touristsTourism at risk from too many tourists

Overseas tourists drive almost €6bn in revenue to State, figures revealOverseas tourists drive almost €6bn in revenue to State, figures reveal

Tourism industry must provide value for money , warn bossesTourism industry must provide value for money , warn bosses

Tourism Ireland hoping for 7% growth in visitor numbers by 2022Tourism Ireland hoping for 7% growth in visitor numbers by 2022

PoliceTOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital in time for family ChristmasDuke of Edinburgh leaves hospital in time for family Christmas

Australian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continuesAustralian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continues

Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training missionRussia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training mission

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruptionPolice suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption


Lifestyle

From last-minute presents to managing the big day, Ciara McDonnell asks celebrities for their Christmas survival tips.Christmas 2019: The celeb guide to surviving the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »