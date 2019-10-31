News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Father admits murdering three-week-old baby son in the UK

By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:29 AM

A father in England has admitted murdering his baby son and attempting to kill the boy’s mother.

Denis Beytula, 27, fatally attacked three-week-old Andrei Stefan at a property in Portland Close, Wallsend, North Tyneside, on October 2.

The boy was rushed to hospital, before being declared dead days later on October 6.

His mother, 21-year-old Andreea Stefan, was seriously injured in the incident but was later discharged from hospital.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court today, Bulgarian Beytula showed little emotion as he admitted murdering baby Andrei and attempting to murder Ms Stefan.

The defendant, of Portland Close, will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Emergency services were called to the property where the incident took place at around 2.15pm, where they found both Ms Stefan and baby Andrei with critical injuries.

As the mother’s condition improved in hospital her son’s worsened, and he was eventually declared dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said that it was “impossible to imagine” what the baby’s family had gone through in the aftermath of the incident.

