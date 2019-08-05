News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Far-right forum 8chan cut off by cybersecurity provider

Far-right forum 8chan cut off by cybersecurity provider
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 10:02 AM

The far-right internet forum 8chan, which has been linked to mass shootings in the US, has lost its cybersecurity protection after its provider cut off support.

Cloudflare said it had terminated the website as a customer and called the forum a “cesspool of hate”.

The website has repeatedly been used by suspects in mass shootings to spread their “manifestos” and reasons for carrying out such attacks, and has often hosted far-right messaging and imagery due to its known stance of being neutral about moderating content posted to it.

In a blog post in the wake of the two shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Cloudflare chief executive Matthew Prince said the company could no longer offer web-based support and cybersecurity protection to the site.

Mr Prince claimed the suspect in the El Paso attack had posted to 8chan before commencing the attack.

“8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate,” he said.

“They have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths.

“Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”

Mr Prince added that the website had previously been used by the suspects in the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March and on a synagogue in California in April.

“In pursuit of our goal of helping build a better internet, we’ve considered it important to provide our security services broadly to make sure as many users as possible are secure, and thereby making cyberattacks less attractive — regardless of the content of those websites,” Mr Prince said.

“Many of our customers run platforms of their own on top of our network. If our policies are more conservative than theirs, it effectively undercuts their ability to run their services and set their own policies.

“We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design. 8chan has crossed that line. It will therefore no longer be allowed to use our services.”

8chan was created in 2013 as an alternative to the 4chan forum which had become popular with gamers. It was launched in response to perceived increased moderation on 4chan and promised less intervention or removal of content.

Removal of Cloudflare’s services leaves 8chan open to cyberattacks designed to disable the platform.

There are already reports on social media that the website has been taken offline.

However, Mr Prince said his company’s actions were unlikely to permanently keep 8chan offline – pointing to a previous incident where the firm cut off far-right website The Daily Stormer, only for it to reappear online using “a Cloudflare competitor”.

“I have little doubt we’ll see the same happen with 8chan. While removing 8chan from our network takes heat off of us, it does nothing to address why hateful sites fester online,” Mr Prince said.

“It does nothing to address why mass shootings occur. It does nothing to address why portions of the population feel so disenchanted they turn to hate. In taking this action, we’ve solved our own problem, but we haven’t solved the internet’s.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Vigil honours victims of Ohio mass shootingVigil honours victims of Ohio mass shooting

Trump says hate has no place in US following latest mass shootingsTrump says hate has no place in US following latest mass shootings

Texas shooting: Attack on shoppers in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorismTexas shooting: Attack on shoppers in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism

Boy, 6, among three people shot dead at California food festivalBoy, 6, among three people shot dead at California food festival

8chanBroadbandInternetmass shootingsmoderationtechnologyTOPIC: US shootings

More in this Section

Pope’s message of support to priests ‘blamed for crimes they did not commit’Pope’s message of support to priests ‘blamed for crimes they did not commit’

Texas shopping centre shooting victim ‘gave her life’ for sonTexas shopping centre shooting victim ‘gave her life’ for son

Hong Kong protesters move to shopping district after police fire tear gasHong Kong protesters move to shopping district after police fire tear gas

Teenager arrested after child falls from height at London's Tate ModernTeenager arrested after child falls from height at London's Tate Modern


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »