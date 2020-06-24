News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fantastic plastic allows elderly couple to enjoy a hug in time of Covid-19

Fantastic plastic allows elderly couple to enjoy a hug in time of Covid-19
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 09:52 AM

An elderly couple have shared a hug after 102 days apart during the coronavirus pandemic – thanks to plastic sheeting.

Eighty-one-year-old Agustina Canamero and her husband Pascual Perez, 84, were finally able to embrace through protective screens at a nursing home in Barcelona, one of the many such establishments that locked out visitors in a bid to shield residents from the deadly virus.

Ms Canamero stayed at the home she and Perez used to share during the lockdown.

Dolores Reyes Fernandez, 61, hugs her father Jose Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months (AP)
Dolores Reyes Fernandez, 61, hugs her father Jose Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months (AP)

During their 59 years of marriage, the couple had never spent so many days apart.

When the Ballesol Puig i Fabra nursing home allowed visits to resume with the addition of protective screens, Ms Canamero was among the first to arrive.

The husband and wife kissed through the thin layer of plastic, while both wore face masks.

The scenes of their tearful reunion were repeated several times throughout the day by others.

A father and daughter hold hands through the plastic at the nursing home (AP)
A father and daughter hold hands through the plastic at the nursing home (AP)

Beatriz Segura carefully put on long gloves before reaching her arms through two holes in the plastic film to hug her 96-year-old mother at Ballesol Puig i Fabra.

It was their first in-person encounter since March 15.

As members of the nursing home’s staff sobbed from a distance, mother and daughter spoke for a while.

Ms Segura said she was looking forward to take her mother, Isabel Lopez, out to eat at a restaurant. Ms Lopez replied that her first priority was getting to a beauty salon.

Isabel Perez Lopez, 96, cuddles her daughter, Beatriz Segura (AP)
Isabel Perez Lopez, 96, cuddles her daughter, Beatriz Segura (AP)

Dolores Reyes, 61, and her father, Jose Reyes, 87, also spent time together for the first time in nearly four months. In their eagerness, they pulled down the screen while reaching for each other.

Representatives of Ballesol Puig i Fabra would not disclose how many residents had fallen ill with Covid-19 or died during the outbreak, citing an ongoing judicial investigation.

Spain’s nursing homes were hit particularly hard by the virus, which has exacted a nationwide death toll of at least 28,300.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic churchMourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Lockdown easing in England but coronavirus fight far from over, Johnson saysLockdown easing in England but coronavirus fight far from over, Johnson says

First volunteer injected in Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trialsFirst volunteer injected in Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trials

Billionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assetsBillionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assets


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »