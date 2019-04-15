NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Famous Notre Dame spire collapses as fire engulfs the Gothic cathedral

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 06:42 PM

The spire at Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed after a fire broke out at the famous Gothic cathedral this evening.

The fire broke out at the famous cathedral in the French capital, Paris, shortly after 6pm.

Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, this evening. Massive plumes of yellow-brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. Photo: AP/Lori Hinant.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images.

Picture: @slopezserra/PA Wire

This is a breaking news story. More as we get it...

