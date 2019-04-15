Famous Notre Dame spire collapses as fire engulfs the Gothic cathedral

The spire at Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed after a fire broke out at the famous Gothic cathedral this evening.
The fire broke out at the famous cathedral in the French capital, Paris, shortly after 6pm.
Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.
Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.
The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.
Notre-Dame Cathedral
in Paris is engulfed in flames.
This is a breaking news story. More as we get it...