Famous Notre Dame spire collapses as fire engulfs the Gothic cathedral

The spire at Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed after a fire broke out at the famous Gothic cathedral this evening.

The fire broke out at the famous cathedral in the French capital, Paris, shortly after 6pm.

Here’s the video of Notre Dame cathedral’s spire collapsing amidst the flames.pic.twitter.com/uR2LWrIFGJ— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 15, 2019

Pictures circulating on social media showed flames coming out of the Gothic cathedral and plumes of smoke billowing from its roof.

Footage showing its famous spire collapsing also emerged online.

The cause of the fire is said to potentially involve the renovation works being carried out at the site, the Parisian fire service said.

#BREAKING: Fire under way at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, says fire service pic.twitter.com/0VZ95qzMdO— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 15, 2019

Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH— David Almacy (@almacy) April 15, 2019

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images.

Picture: @slopezserra/PA Wire

This is a breaking news story. More as we get it...