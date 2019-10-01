News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Family reveals heartbreak six months after father and son vanished in Malaga

Family reveals heartbreak six months after father and son vanished in Malaga
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 04:38 PM

The family of a father and son from England who went missing in Malaga six months ago say “the heartbreak still remains”.

Daniel and Liam Poole disappeared on April 1 after leaving their luggage and passport in their hotel.

British and Spanish police continue to investigate the disappearance of the pair, from Burgess Hill in West Sussex.

They had travelled to the Spanish city on the Costa del Sol on March 31 and last made contact with their family a day later, Sussex Police said.

Lauryn, the daughter and sister of the missing men, spoke of her heartbreak over the previous months.

She said: “Six months have gone and yet the pain hasn’t lessened. Our lives haven’t got easier and the heartbreak still remains.

“Our daddy and our brother have been missing from our lives, family events and birthday for six months, and it couldn’t feel anymore unreal.

“We miss them both so much … I just urge anyone with any information to come forward so that our hearts can start to mend and we can be a step closer to having our daddy and brother back.”

One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

Liam’s mother, Lisa, added: “Every single day my heart is in pieces. My eldest son’s disappearance has broken me. Watching Liam’s brothers, family and friends in distress is agonising.

“If you know Liam you would know what a free-spirited soul he had. To say I am super-proud of him is an understatement.

“Any information would help me, his brothers, grandparents, aunties and friends immensely.”

Back in May, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

“We know that Daniel and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 car registration number 0254KTM when they arrived in Spain but this has not been returned to the car hire firm.

“Also their luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports, suggesting this was not a planned disappearance.

“Their family are very concerned about them as they last heard from them on April 1, the lack of contact is out of character for the pair.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Senior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fianceeSenior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fiancee

Lockdown at Tory conference after senior MP clashes with securityLockdown at Tory conference after senior MP clashes with security

Disabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walkDisabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walk

Man detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of ParliamentMan detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of Parliament

MalagaTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Police made arrest after death threat to Yvette Cooper, says husband Ed BallsPolice made arrest after death threat to Yvette Cooper, says husband Ed Balls

Disabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walkDisabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walk

Egypt displays looted coffin returned from New York museumEgypt displays looted coffin returned from New York museum

Study links prenatal exposure to plastics chemical BPA to lung problems riskStudy links prenatal exposure to plastics chemical BPA to lung problems risk


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »