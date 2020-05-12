Family pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ care home manager after coronavirus death

The family of a “beautiful” and “hard-working” care home manager say they are heartbroken by her death after contracting coronavirus.

Donna Fitzgerald, 56, was a manager at Amberley House care home in Plymouth, England before she died on Saturday April 18 with Covid-19.

“She was a beautiful, caring, hard-working lady who would never have a bad word to say about anybody or anything,” the family said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“She made a huge impact on anybody who had the pleasure of meeting or knowing her!

“Unfortunately at the young age of 56 she lost her life to the ugly virus.

“We all loved her so very much, she was one of eight siblings who are heartbroken with their loss!

“Our family will never be the same again, we will love you and miss you forever, Donna Fitzgerald you truly were one in a million.” The family of Donna Fitzgerald said they will ‘never be the same’ without her (Family handout)

The family added that Ms Fitzgerald loved her job “so much”, particularly working directly with residents as “that’s what she loved to do”.

“It’s too raw yet to say anything about the pandemic or the control of it,” the family added.

“We just feel for everybody who has lost their lives or lost somebody they love and thank the NHS and key workers for all their hard work and for keeping us going.”