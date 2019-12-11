News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family pay tribute to ‘brilliant, caring’ woman killed in London terror attack

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 07:01 PM

The family of Saskia Jones have said they are “devastated” by her death in the London Bridge terror attack.

Ms Jones was killed alongside 25-year-old Jack Merritt by Usman Khan during an event at Fishmongers’ Hall in central London last month.

Describing the 23-year-old as “a brilliant, caring daughter, grand-daughter, niece, cousin, friend and colleague”, they said in a statement: “We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of Friday 29 November.

It has been made very clear that Saskia is held in the highest esteem by many people and that she had touched so many lives in a short time.

“We are very grateful for the huge number of messages of support we have received from family, friends and strangers alike.

“Their thoughts are very much appreciated.

Both Ms Jones and Mr Merritt were involved with Learning Together, a prison rehabilitation charity, which was hosting the event at Fishmongers’ Hall on November 29.

Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Met Police/PA)
David Merritt, Jack’s father, has previously paid tribute to his son, writing in the Guardian: “Jack was proud. Jack was absorbingly intelligent. Jack was fiercely loyal. Jack loved music, art, eating good food with his family, and having more than one pint with his mates.

“Jack believed in the inherent goodness of humanity, and felt a deep social responsibility to protect that.”

On Monday, Mr Merritt’s father accused the Prime Minister of using his son’s death to score political points.

He told Sky News: “Where most of us were watching this and seeing a tragedy unfolding in front of our eyes.

“Instead of seeing a tragedy Boris Johnson saw an opportunity and he went on the offensive.”

