Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies aged 92

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Famed Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli, known for designing some of the world’s tallest and most well-known buildings, has died aged 92.

Anibal Bellomio, a senior associate architect at Pelli’s Connecticut studio in the US, confirmed Saturday that Pelli died peacefully on Friday at his home in New Haven.

Cesar Pelli, right, one of the recipients of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (Manish Swarup/AP)
Pelli was the former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture and a lecturer at the school, where he received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are among Pelli’s best-known works.

The twin 1,483ft skyscrapers are among the world’s tallest buildings.

He is also known for designing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and Brookfield Place, formerly the World Financial Centre, a central Manhattan skyscraper complex.

Pelli described architecture as being a social art.

- Press Association

Cesar Pelli

