News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

False hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol Airport

False hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol Airport
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 08:41 PM

Passengers and crew were removed from a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport during a major security alert, after a hijacking alarm was activated by mistake.

The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in large numbers tonight.

But Air Europa later tweeted that it had been a false alarm.

They said that a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport was activated by mistake.

“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” they tweeted.

AmsterdamSchiphol

More in this Section

British backpacker strangled by man she met on Tinder, court in New Zealand toldBritish backpacker strangled by man she met on Tinder, court in New Zealand told

Corbyn to pledge he will end need for food banks if he becomes British PMCorbyn to pledge he will end need for food banks if he becomes British PM

Boris Johnson to use UK election launch to insist Brexit must get done quicklyBoris Johnson to use UK election launch to insist Brexit must get done quickly

Horse impaled by fence ‘after being frightened by fireworks’ in WalesHorse impaled by fence ‘after being frightened by fireworks’ in Wales


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »