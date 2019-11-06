False hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol Airport

Passengers and crew were removed from a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport during a major security alert, after a hijacking alarm was activated by mistake.

The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in large numbers tonight.

#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019

But Air Europa later tweeted that it had been a false alarm.

They said that a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport was activated by mistake.

“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” they tweeted.