News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fall in oil prices mirrored as Asian stocks tumble

Fall in oil prices mirrored as Asian stocks tumble
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 03:22 AM

Asian stock markets have fallen sharply reflecting a downturn in global oil prices.

There are fears a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak might be awash in too much oil as the price of US crude fell 26%.

On Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark tumbled 6.2%, while Sydney fell 6.1%, Seoul sank 4.4% and Hong Kong lost 3.9%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

Markets already were troubled by the potential impact of the virus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers are arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices.

US crude fell 26% or 10.75 dollars (£8.23) to 30.57 dollars (£23.39) per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, used for international pricing, dropped 25%, or 11.40 dollars (£8.23) to 33.87 dollars (£25.92) per barrel.

AsianHong KongNew York Mercantile ExchangeRussiaSydneyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland as UK sees record increaseTwo more coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland as UK sees record increase

Boris Johnson branded ‘traitor’ as he visits flood-hit townBoris Johnson branded ‘traitor’ as he visits flood-hit town

Cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in CaliforniaCruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in California

Scores detained at women’s rally in KyrgyzstanScores detained at women’s rally in Kyrgyzstan


Lifestyle

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »