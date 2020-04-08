News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Fake memories of crime can appear to be real when recounted to others – study

Fake memories of crime can appear to be real when recounted to others – study
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 05:00 AM

False memories of committing a crime can appear to be real when retold to others, scientists have said.

Researchers from University College London have found that people cannot tell whether a memory being recounted by someone else is fake or not.

The team said the findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, demonstrate manipulating memories appears to be easier than first thought.

Study author Dr Julia Shaw, of UCL Psychology & Language Sciences, said: “Legal professionals and police officers need to realise how easy it is to manipulate someone’s memories.

“Judges in particular should never assume that they can tell when someone has a false memory, and should consider the entire process to see if there was any risk of contamination of a defendant or witness’ memories.”

The study builds on previous research from 2015 where Dr Shaw and her team managed to implant false memories of committing a crime on their test subjects using a combination of leading questions, suggestive tactics, and visualisation techniques.

People tend to be quite susceptible to having false memories, and they sound just like real memories

For the current research, the team showed the videos from the 2015 study, where the test subjects recounted false memories of a crime which they believed to be real, to a new group of participants.

When asked if the person was describing the crime which actually happened or not, the participants were only 53% accurate with their answers, indicating they were no better at identifying false memories of committing a crime from real ones.

The participants were just as likely to watch someone recount a genuine memory and incorrectly identify it as false, in addition to mistakenly believing false memories to be true, the researchers said.

Dr Shaw added: “Everyone thinks that they couldn’t be tricked into believing they have done something they never did, and that if someone were telling them about a false memory, they would be able to spot it.

“But we found that actually, people tend to be quite susceptible to having false memories, and they sound just like real memories.”

She said the current study shows the importance of ensuring criminal proceedings are done correctly.

Dr Shaw added: “The questioning process should be evidence-based, to reduce the risk of implanting false memories in people being questioned by the police.”

MemoriesNeuroscienceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Spacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by EarthSpacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by Earth

Lufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take yearsLufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take years

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is tested for Covid-19

Trumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heightsTrumpet-playing Rio firefighter raises spirits by hitting the heights


Lifestyle

As online retailers report record sales in loungewear, classic cuffed sweatpants have become a hot ticket item. Already a go-to look for off-duty celebs, the humble sweatsuit cemented its status when Tom Ford showed 80s-inspired grey marl sportswear pieces in his autumn winter collection earlier this year.Fashion: don't sweat it!

Seeking inspiration for all that extra time at home? Use it to discover the art of cooking and baking with your children.Fun & Food: The family that cooks together...

W E DON’T have a large amount of activities to do right now. So why not get a larger mount? If those opening lines give you a headache, don’t worry — at least you weren’t hit on the head with a mace.GameTech: Bannerlord flies the flag for escapism

Our window on the world opens wide for tonight.Homes from Mayo, Tyrone and Cork tonight on RTÉ series Home of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »