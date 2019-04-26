NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fake German heiress Anna Delvey found guilty of stealing more than $200,000

Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during her trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, has been found guilty on grand larceny and theft of services charges. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Rebecca Stiffe
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 04:04 PM

Fake German heiress Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, has been found guilty on eight counts by a jury, including stealing $200,000 from friends and businesses.

However, the jury found Sorkin not guilty of attempted grand larceny in the first-degree regarding a $22 million loan she tried to obtain, according to the New York Times.

The jury also acquitted her of stealing $60,000 from Rachel Deloache Williams who published her story in a Vanity Fair article alleging Ms Sorkin brought her on a trip to Morocco but never paid, leaving Ms Williams to foot the bill.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw said Sorokin burned through $40,000 in a period of eight days, according to the Associated Press.

The 28-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced May 9.

Ms Sorokin made headlines after two articles from Vanity Fair and New York Magazine were published, stating Sorokin travelled the world living an expensive lifestyle and using other people's money to pay for it.

