Fake German heiress Anna Delvey found guilty of stealing more than $200,000

Fake German heiress Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, has been found guilty on eight counts by a jury, including stealing $200,000 from friends and businesses.

However, the jury found Sorkin not guilty of attempted grand larceny in the first-degree regarding a $22 million loan she tried to obtain, according to the New York Times.

The jury also acquitted her of stealing $60,000 from Rachel Deloache Williams who published her story in a Vanity Fair article alleging Ms Sorkin brought her on a trip to Morocco but never paid, leaving Ms Williams to foot the bill.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw said Sorokin burned through $40,000 in a period of eight days, according to the Associated Press.

The 28-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced May 9.

Ms Sorokin made headlines after two articles from Vanity Fair and New York Magazine were published, stating Sorokin travelled the world living an expensive lifestyle and using other people's money to pay for it.

Shona Rhimes is reportedly working on a Netflix project based on her story, while Williams wrote a book about her experience and expects to make more than $600,000 from the deal and a HBO project with Lena Dunham.