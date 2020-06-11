News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Facebook scales back ad ban allowing non-medical masks to be listed again

Facebook scales back ad ban allowing non-medical masks to be listed again
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 03:32 PM

Facebook has scaled back some of its advertising rules in relation to coronavirus, allowing non-medical masks to appear once more.

The social network temporarily tightened controls over ads in March, banning listings for masks to help protect users against scams, misleading medical claims, medical supply shortages, inflated prices and hoarding.

In light of guidance on the need to wear face coverings by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the company has decided to permit third-party businesses to advertise non-medical face coverings again.

Facebook enforced a temporary ban on ads selling products related to coronavirus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Facebook enforced a temporary ban on ads selling products related to coronavirus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It comes as face coverings are set to be made compulsory for people wanting to travel on public transport in England to limit the spread of Covid-19 from June 15, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are recommending their use.

The revision of Facebook’s rules means businesses can advertise non-medical masks “including those that are homemade or handmade, in organic posts, ads and commerce listings on Facebook and Instagram”, the firm said.

But medical masks, such as surgical or N95 masks, would remain banned in a bid to “prevent people from exploiting the pandemic for financial gain”.

“People will now be able to promote masks that are non-medical grade, provided they are not marketed using medical, health or prevention claims,” Facebook said.

More on this topic

Masks should be worn on public transport and in shops - HarrisMasks should be worn on public transport and in shops - Harris

'Betrayed' Dele Alli banned for Man United match over social media post mocking coronavirus'Betrayed' Dele Alli banned for Man United match over social media post mocking coronavirus

Taoiseach: Ireland must prepare for imported cases as it cannot close itself offTaoiseach: Ireland must prepare for imported cases as it cannot close itself off

Shopping centres reopen: 'The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end'Shopping centres reopen: 'The days of leisurely browsing have come to an end'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19Face MasksFacebookWHOTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up