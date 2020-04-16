News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Facebook banned OAP fitness class after leg oiling mistaken for sexual content

Facebook banned OAP fitness class after leg oiling mistaken for sexual content
By Press Association
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 08:05 PM

Facebook banned an online video fitness class for pensioners after it mistook leg oiling as sexual content.

John Molyneux, who runs the MolyFit training programme for dozens of over-65s around St Albans, Hertfordshire, said he was shocked to be told by the social network that the post “went against community standards on nudity and sexual activity”.

The fitness instructor was showing people how to oil leg muscles ahead of a stretching routine, raising his shorts up slightly to demonstrate the massage technique.

But shortly after the live stream ended it was taken down.


READ MORE

Africa to roll out more than one million coronavirus tests

Mr Molyneux said of Facebook’s claims about his content: “Nothing could be further from the truth.

“I really couldn’t believe it.

“My clients like to see exactly how to do things and all I did was roll up my trouser leg. And amazingly Facebook closed me down.”

The alert sent to Mr Molyneux explaining why the video was taken down (MolyFit/PA)
The alert sent to Mr Molyneux explaining why the video was taken down (MolyFit/PA)

Like many sport and fitness professionals, Mr Molyneux has adapted his classes into online Facebook Live sessions as he can no longer visit clients in care homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said Facebook later acknowledged the mistake and reinstated the video.

It is not clear how the error occurred, though Facebook relies on artificial intelligence to detect and remove some of its content.

A Facebook spokesman said: “This content was removed in error and has now been restored.

“We hope people can get back to enjoying keeping fit.”

READ MORE

US nursing home where bodies found ‘was overwhelmed’

More on this topic

Zoom enlists help of ex-Facebook security chief in effort to fix privacy issuesZoom enlists help of ex-Facebook security chief in effort to fix privacy issues

Facebook launches private app for couplesFacebook launches private app for couples

Facebook warns of possible delays in removing offensive postsFacebook warns of possible delays in removing offensive posts

Facebook redesigns Messenger app to make it smaller and fasterFacebook redesigns Messenger app to make it smaller and faster

coronavirusCovid-19FacebookFitnessJohn MolyneuxSt AlbansTOPIC: Facebook

More in this Section

Payout for children of UK woman 'who phoned police 19 times' before being murdered by abusive exPayout for children of UK woman 'who phoned police 19 times' before being murdered by abusive ex

Symptom-tracking app records near-75% drop in UK's possible Covid-19 casesSymptom-tracking app records near-75% drop in UK's possible Covid-19 cases

Burger King, KFC and Pret among food chains beginning a limited reopening in UKBurger King, KFC and Pret among food chains beginning a limited reopening in UK

Coronavirus: Which vaccines and treatments are being trialled?Coronavirus: Which vaccines and treatments are being trialled?


Lifestyle

Esther McCarthy's tomboy years are coming in handy as lockdown means her family seek other forms of entertainment.Getting back to the basics in the Covid-19 lockdown has its ups and downs

We’ve been married for 27 years and if I had to describe our sex life, I’d say ‘desperately disappointing unless you have a bottle of Merlot in you’, a bit like Fermoy that way.Ask Audrey: 'Could you help smuggle a stylist into my gaff?'

Get ready to decode the new dress code, with Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: The Comfort Zone

From the Beatles to Only Fools and Horses, popular author Paul Howard tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his cultural touchstones.Culture That Made Me: Paul Howard

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »