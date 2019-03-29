NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Facebook announces measures to stop election interference in Europe

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Facebook has announced measures to prevent foreign interference in the European elections in May.

The company says it wants to protect the integrity of elections.

Under the new rules, all EU advertisers will have to be authorised in their country to run ads relating to the elections.

Facebook says it will use technical checks to confirm advertisers' identity and location.

Climate Action report recommends rising carbon taxes and electrified public transport

This means that people trying to reach voters with political ads will have been verified, and therefore are easily identifiable by authorities should they have any suspicions.

All ads relating to politics on Facebook and Instagram in the EU will also have to be labelled with a "Paid for by" disclosure.

Facebook has invited all political campaigns to register now while they plan to start blocking unregistered ads from Mid-April.

KEYWORDS

Facebookelection

